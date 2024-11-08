Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.08. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 668 ($8.70) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 25.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 663.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 633.05. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 559 ($7.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 721 ($9.39).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.41) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 781 ($10.17).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

