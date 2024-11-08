Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 101.7% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $340.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.45. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $246.88 and a 52-week high of $341.36.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

