Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 18.7% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $598.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.48. The stock has a market cap of $516.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $435.37 and a 12-month high of $599.54.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
