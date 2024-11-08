KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €59.90 ($65.82) and last traded at €60.30 ($66.26). 7,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.20 ($69.45).

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

