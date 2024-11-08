Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading 7.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 518,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,117,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

KTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 256.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $27,194.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,297.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $27,194.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,297.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $134,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,131.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,091 shares of company stock worth $1,739,101. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

