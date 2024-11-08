KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.64. Approximately 3,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61.
The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.
