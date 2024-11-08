Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,555 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Trex were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 150.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Trex by 576.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Trex by 142.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trex from $95.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

Trex Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TREX opened at $71.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.68 and a 52-week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $233.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Trex’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

