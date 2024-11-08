Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $217.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.20 and a 1-year high of $222.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.31 and a 200-day moving average of $206.25. The company has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

