Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $500.92 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.