Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $524,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $103,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

MAR stock opened at $277.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $192.04 and a one year high of $278.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,384.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

