Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.20.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.6 %

Ecolab stock opened at $246.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.08 and a 12 month high of $262.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 65,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total value of $15,850,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,388,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,408,775,055.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 65,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total transaction of $15,850,657.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,388,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,775,055.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,355 shares of company stock worth $117,922,965 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

