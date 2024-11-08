Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $9.54 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,982 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 780,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,920,000 after buying an additional 198,200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $889,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,077.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 45,279 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 31.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 98,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.5 %

IR stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $103.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.67.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,510.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,951.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,660 shares of company stock valued at $5,974,334. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

