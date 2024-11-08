Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $6.86 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $17,670,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $3,596,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 263.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 318.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 108,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $126.68 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $110.54 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

