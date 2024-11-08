Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $10.35 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in KBR were worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,286,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,674,000 after acquiring an additional 520,207 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,877,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,423,000 after acquiring an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after acquiring an additional 113,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,331,000 after acquiring an additional 196,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 359.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $71.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on KBR from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.