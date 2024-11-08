Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.44 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

KRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 931,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 55,086 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,060,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after purchasing an additional 111,971 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

