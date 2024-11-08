Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close.

KGS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.55.

KGS stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Kodiak Gas Services has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $309.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.88 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth $39,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

