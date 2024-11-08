Kistos (LON:KIST) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.30), with a volume of 194457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.34).

Kistos Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.33. The company has a market cap of £82.86 million, a PE ratio of -187.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.93.

Kistos Company Profile

Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

