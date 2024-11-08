Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. 390,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,402. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KRP shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $78,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,164 shares in the company, valued at $788,076.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Featured Stories

