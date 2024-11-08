Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 109.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 157.6%.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KRP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. 571,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,235. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRP

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $78,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,076.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.