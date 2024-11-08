Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 1,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

