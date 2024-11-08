Keynote Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Keynote Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in S&P Global by 107.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $2,236,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 21.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 45.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in S&P Global by 38.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $497.10 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $382.12 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $511.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

