Keynote Financial Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keynote Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.1% of Keynote Financial Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Keynote Financial Services LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 33.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 18.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amgen by 28,684.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,924,000 after buying an additional 830,405 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $321.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.52 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

