Keynote Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,115,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,877 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 24.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,800,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927,344 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 7.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,600,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 706,486 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,719,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,078,000 after acquiring an additional 428,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 603,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 381,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $750,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,943.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.0 %

GPK opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.