Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 4,951 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $41.22 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

