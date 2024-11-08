Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KROS. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised Keros Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KROS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.35. 226,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.13). Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 62,012.55%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4750.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $11,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,163.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.