Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.200-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.0 million-$500.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $493.0 million. Kennametal also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.700 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Kennametal stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 330,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,021. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

