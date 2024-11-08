Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.73.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $179.77. The company had a trading volume of 560,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.13 and its 200-day moving average is $170.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $146.46 and a 52 week high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 113,696 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,318,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 359,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after buying an additional 67,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 569.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

