Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Shares Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 2,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, crude oil tanker, containerships, and liquefied petroleum gas transportation services.

