Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Posts Earnings Results

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Katapult updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Katapult Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of KPLT stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,381. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. Katapult has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KPLT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Katapult to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Katapult from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

