Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Karat Packaging has a payout ratio of 66.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Karat Packaging to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.0%.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.03. Karat Packaging has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

