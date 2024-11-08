Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Karat Packaging has a payout ratio of 66.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Karat Packaging to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.0%.
Karat Packaging Price Performance
NASDAQ:KRT opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.03. Karat Packaging has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Company Profile
Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Karat Packaging
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Stocks Poised to Ride America’s Manufacturing and Ag Revival
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Realty Income: This Dividend Stock Is a Strong Inflation Hedge
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.