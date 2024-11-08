JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) is Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2049 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

