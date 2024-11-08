JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 655 ($8.53) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.22) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.33) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 553 ($7.20).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

RR traded down GBX 21.20 ($0.28) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 552.80 ($7.20). The stock had a trading volume of 24,945,701 shares. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 196.45 ($2.56) and a one year high of GBX 537.20 ($6.99). The firm has a market cap of £46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,974.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 525.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 477.75.

In other news, insider Wendy Mars bought 10,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.46) per share, with a total value of £49,976.96 ($65,057.22). Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.