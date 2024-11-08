JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $90.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.87% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.
Read Our Latest Report on Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.5 %
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 26.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 228.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Planet Fitness
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.