JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Price

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Essent Group from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESNT

Essent Group Stock Performance

Essent Group stock opened at $55.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.80 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 60.15% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 969.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,203.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Essent Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,973,000 after purchasing an additional 445,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,229,000 after purchasing an additional 440,385 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 739,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 358,621 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 68.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 436,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.