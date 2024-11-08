Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $84.62. 4,341,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,949,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $84.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.27%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

