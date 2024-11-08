Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.400-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

