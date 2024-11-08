John Pettigrew Buys 15 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew bought 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 992 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($193.70).

On Monday, October 7th, John Pettigrew acquired 16 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 992 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of £158.72 ($206.61).

On Tuesday, October 1st, John Pettigrew bought 220,000 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,039 ($13.53) per share, with a total value of £2,285,800 ($2,975,527.21).

On Monday, September 9th, John Pettigrew bought 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,028 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £143.92 ($187.35).

NG stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 982 ($12.78). 9,340,305 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,787.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of GBX 645 ($8.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.91). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,015.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 987.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.84 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,363.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NG. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.97) to GBX 1,070 ($13.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.62) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,181.25 ($15.38).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

