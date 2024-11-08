Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,375 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $13,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,012 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,441,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,054 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 435,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 616,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $253,036.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $1,212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,674,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,470,228.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $32,113.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,036.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 525,499 shares of company stock worth $2,667,151 in the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JOBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

