Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires New Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DD opened at $86.59 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

