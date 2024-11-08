JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JELD. Barclays dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. 284,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.25.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.64 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,941,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,416.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 57.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,200,000 after acquiring an additional 764,645 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 78.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 411,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 180,511 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 408,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,167.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after buying an additional 2,010,275 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

