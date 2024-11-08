Jeffrey Jacobowitz Sells 234,041 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 234,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $13,684,377.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,165 shares in the company, valued at $45,265,427.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 114,655 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $7,730,040.10.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 73,354 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $5,094,435.30.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.43. The stock had a trading volume of 270,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.38. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $181.55 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. CWM LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 781.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

