Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $71.00. 235,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $72.76.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $12,618,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 604,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,144,592.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $12,618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 604,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,592.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 247,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $16,125,655.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,632,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,424,460.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,286,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,999,151. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.