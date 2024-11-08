Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE RHP opened at $111.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $90.80 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.93.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.93 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

