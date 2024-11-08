Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 187.77% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Inhibikase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th.
Inhibikase Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %
Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibikase Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Inhibikase Therapeutics news, Director Arvind Kush purchased 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $198,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibikase Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 589,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.17% of Inhibikase Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.
About Inhibikase Therapeutics
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract.
