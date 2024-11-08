JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

JD stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in JD.com by 812.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in JD.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 295.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

