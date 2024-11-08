JB Capital LLC Sells 599 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

JB Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 141.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $111.08 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $121.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.98%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.