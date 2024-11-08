JB Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,622,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $406.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.70 and a 200-day moving average of $368.82. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $282.59 and a 52-week high of $407.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

