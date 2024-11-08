JB Capital LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.7% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.52.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $399.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market cap of $396.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.79 and a 12-month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

