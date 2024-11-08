JB Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 179.9% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,358.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 325,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 303,191 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $257,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $47.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

