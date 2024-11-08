Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY25 guidance to $5.78-5.87 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.780-5.870 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,208. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $146.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.13 and its 200-day moving average is $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.